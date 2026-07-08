FIFA World Cup 2026: Swiss President Guy Parmelin hails 'historic' quarter-final after Switzerland beat Colombia

Mexico City [Mexico], July 8 (ANI): Switzerland President Guy Parmelin congratulated the national football team after its historic run to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, calling the achievement the first step towards the final after the Swiss defeated Colombia in a dramatic penalty shootout.

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Parmelin, who is attending the tournament in Mexico, celebrated the victory on social media and wrote on X, "Historic: Switzerland is in the quarter-finals of the @FIFAWorldCup. A historic step towards the final. Warm congratulations to the whole national team from Team Switzerland in Mexico."

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The Swiss President later shared a video message, saying, "Congratulations to the entire team, and all the staff for this historic result! I enjoyed it; it was tense. And now it's a first step towards the final. See you next July 19 for that. And my best greetings from Mexico and all the best for the last two matches before the final!"

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Parmelin also posted videos of himself watching the match on television and celebrating with members of the Swiss delegation in Mexico after the final penalty sealed the country's place in the last eight.

Switzerland booked their quarter-final berth by defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties after neither side could be separated in 120 minutes of football at Vancouver on Tuesday (Local Time).

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The result saw Switzerland reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the fourth time in their history and their first since the 1954 edition. It also marked the first time the Swiss have won multiple knockout matches in a single World Cup campaign.

The Swiss, playing without injured rising star Johan Manzambi, had to withstand long spells of Colombian pressure. Gustavo Puerta tested goalkeeper Gregor Kobel from a distance in the first half, while Colombia struggled to convert possession into clear-cut opportunities.

After the break, Luis Suarez squandered Colombia's best chance by firing wide, while at the other end, goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was called into action to deny Fabian Rieder's left-footed volley.

Extra time produced further drama as Jhon Lucumi's header struck the crossbar for Colombia before Swiss substitute Zeki Amdouni forced a crucial save from Vargas.

The tie was ultimately decided from the penalty spot. Colombia's hopes faded when Davinson Sanchez hit the crossbar, and Cucho Hernandez saw his effort saved, allowing Ruben Vargas to calmly convert the decisive penalty and send Switzerland into the quarter-finals.

Switzerland will now take on defending champions Argentina for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals. (ANI)

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