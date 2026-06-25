FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland edge Canada 2-1, both progress to knockouts from Group B

Vancouver [Canada], June 25 (ANI): Switzerland secured a 2-1 victory over Canada in their final Group B FIFA World Cup 2026 match at Vancouver, finishing top of the group, while the co-hosts also confirmed their historic qualification for the knockout stage.

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After a goalless first half in a tightly contested and high-tempo encounter, Switzerland came out strongly after the break and struck twice in quick succession. Ruben Vargas opened the scoring just a minute into the second half, finishing at the back post after a well-worked move.

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Canada struggled to recover from the early setback, and Switzerland doubled their lead in the 57th minute when Johan Manzambi capitalised on a defensive error to slot home a low finish past Canada's goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

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The hosts responded in the 76th minute through substitute Promise David, who made an immediate impact by scoring with a sharp volley to bring Canada back into the contest.

Canada pushed for an equaliser late on and created pressure in stoppage time, but Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel produced a crucial goal-line save to deny a last-gasp header, ensuring his side held on for the win.

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Despite the defeat, Canada confirmed their progression to the Round of 32 for the first time in their World Cup history, though they will now travel for their knockout fixture after finishing second in the group. Canada also became the first host nation to advance from a FIFA World Cup group stage with just four points since the United States in 1994, according to OptaJoe's X handle.

Switzerland, meanwhile, ended the group stage on top with a strong display and will remain in Vancouver for their Round of 32 clash. (ANI)

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