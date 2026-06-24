Massachusetts [US], June 24 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane remained optimistic despite his side being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ghana in their Group L fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on Tuesday (local time), saying, "take the point, move on," as the Three Lions were denied by a disciplined defensive display from Carlos Queiroz's side.

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After beginning their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia, England were expected to maintain their attacking momentum. However, Ghana produced a resolute defensive performance to frustrate Thomas Tuchel's men and secure a valuable point.

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Reacting after the match, Kane took a positive view of the result and urged his side to focus on the next challenge, while thanking supporters for their backing.

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He said, "Take the point the move on! Thank you as always for the support! Moving onto NY!"

Take the point the move on! Thank you as always for the support! Moving onto NY! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/GmogLnFdzp — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 23, 2026

England will next face Panama in New York in their final group-stage match.

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Coming to the match, England controlled possession and dictated the pace of the game, moving the ball around in search of chances. However, Ghana stayed compact and well-organised in defence with a solid five-man backline, making it hard for England to find space. Captain Kane was often isolated, and England's attacking players struggled to break through the Ghana defence.

Despite their dominance on the ball, England rarely tested Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in the first half. The Black Stars, meanwhile, stayed patient and looked for counter-attacking opportunities. Their defensive resilience also forced England into taking shots from distance, which failed to trouble the keeper.

Notably, it marked the first match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 not to have a single shot on target in the first half, as per OptaJoe's X handle.

In the second half, Tuchel responded with tactical changes, introducing Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Eberechi Eze to add more direct attacking threat. Amongst the sub-outs, Jude Bellingham was also replaced by Morgan Rogers. Notably, at 22 years and 359 days, Bellingham became the youngest male player to reach 50 international caps.

The substitutions improved England's urgency in the final third, with Saka providing some penetration down the right flank. However, Ghana's defense remained compact and difficult to break down, with defenders consistently clearing danger and blocking key passes.

England's best chance of the match came late, around the 87th minute, when substitute Nico O'Reilly struck the crossbar with a powerful header. Harry Kane followed up the rebound but sent his effort over the bar from close range.

In stoppage time, England came agonisingly close again as Ghana cleared a goal-bound header off the line to preserve their clean sheet.

Despite late pressure, England were unable to find a breakthrough and were forced to settle for a draw. Ghana's defensive masterclass earned them a valuable point, while England remained top of Group L with four points from two matches. Ghana are second, also with four points to their name. (ANI)

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