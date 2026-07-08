FIFA World Cup 2026: 'Tears of Joy' Argentina players celebrate in dressing room after sensational win over Egypt

Atlanta [US], July 8 (ANI): Argentina players celebrated their win in the dressing room after registering a memorable come-from-behind 3-2 win against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash on Tuesday, sealing a berth in the quarterfinal.

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From being 2-0 down in the 67th minute to scoring three goals within 13 minutes to secure an unforgettable win and a spot in the quarterfinal, the Argentina camp faced a variety of emotions: fear, acceptance that the game was gone, hope, more hope, joy and finally a sense of relief. Following the clash, Messi was seen shedding tears of joy. Cristiano Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez struck one by one, bringing out different emotions for the fans and their camp with each goal.

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After some players let out their emotions in the form of tears of joy on the pitch, the Argentina squad released their tension and emotions with an energetic dance while shouting and singing their lungs out. The players waved their shirts in the air, splashing water on each other while celebrating. Messi watched all of this happening, with relief on his face and pure relaxation in his mood. The celebration was a moment of catharsis for the players, who were hours back, feeling that they would have to book their plane tickets back home.

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The official handle of the Argentina Football Association (AFA) posted a video of the same with caption, "Thank you players. Thank you for never giving up. Thanks for the football, for the eggs. Thank you for defending this shirt like no one else. This is from you guys. GENTLEMEN I LEAVE EVERYTHING, I'M GOING TO SEE ARGENTINA!! CUZ PLAYERS GONNA SHOW ME....."

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Coming to the match, Egypt stunned Argentina in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed home from Marwan Attia's corner. Argentina had an immediate chance to respond after Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied Lionel Messi from the spot.

Shobeir continued his impressive display by saving efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, while Messi also struck the crossbar with a free-kick as Egypt held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review. The Pharaohs were not to be denied for long, however, as Ziko finished off a swift counterattack in the 67th minute after good work from Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan to make it 2-0.

Argentina responded with renewed urgency after introducing attacking reinforcements. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, heading in Messi's inviting free-kick.

Just four minutes later, Messi levelled the contest with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that found the net after clipping the goalkeeper's gloves and the underside of the crossbar.

With extra time looming, Argentina completed their remarkable turnaround in stoppage time. A loose ball fell kindly to Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly slotted a low finish into the bottom corner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory. The win sends Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will Switzerland on July 8. (ANI)

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