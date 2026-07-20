Madrid [Spain], July 20 (ANI): Spain's celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 turned tragic early Monday when a 13-year-old boy was killed, and two others were injured after part of a fountain collapsed during victory festivities in the western city of Ciudad Rodrigo, reported Reuters.

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The accident occurred shortly after midnight at the Arbol Gordo fountain in the historic city in Salamanca province, near the Portugal border, where hundreds of residents had gathered to celebrate Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

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According to regional emergency services, according to Reuters, the upper section of the monument gave way and fell onto the crowd, striking several people. The teenager died in the incident, while two others sustained injuries.

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In a statement, Ciudad Rodrigo Town Hall expressed its condolences to the victim's family.

"The entire city feels this loss and accompanies the minor's friends and family in their grief... What should have been a celebration of the Spanish national team's World Cup victory has turned into a tragedy," the statement said.

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The fatal incident cast a shadow over nationwide celebrations after Spain claimed its second FIFA World Cup title, 16 years after lifting the trophy for the first time in 2010.

Spain secured the crown with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time after both sides were locked in a tense, goalless contest through 90 minutes.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated large spells of the final but were repeatedly denied by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who produced a series of crucial saves to keep the defending champions in the contest.

Argentina's hopes suffered a major setback late in regulation time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a challenge on Pau Cubarsi, becoming just the sixth player to be dismissed in a World Cup final.

Spain finally broke the deadlock in extra time when Torres latched onto Nico Williams' knockdown and fired into the roof of the net, sealing a second World Cup triumph for La Roja and extending their unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches.

While celebrations erupted across Spain following the historic victory, the fatal accident in Ciudad Rodrigo transformed what had been a night of national jubilation into one of mourning for the local community. (ANI)

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