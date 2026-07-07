FIFA World Cup 2026: Terry hails Bellingham after historic WC display, compares him to Zidane

Mexico City [Mexico], July 7 (ANI): Former England captain John Terry praised Jude Bellingham's exceptional World Cup performance, comparing his influence and style to football legend Zinedine Zidane while admitting the comparison was ambitious.

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Terry highlighted Bellingham's goalscoring impact and leadership qualities, alongside key figures such as Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Reece James, saying their presence and standards will be crucial to England's success.

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"You see, Jude, last night, I compared him to Zinedine Zidane, and I was maybe a little bit ambitious, but look at that game last night with what he's doing, he is unbelievable. His two goals just topped it off for me, and what a ball from Harry Kane was, well, for his second goal," Terry said as per Goal.com.

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"They cannot get injured and have to be at the forefront of our success. Without those guys driving the team, driving the standards... There are leaders in the group. Harry Kane, we've seen that in his football career, Jude Bellingham at that young age doing that already, Declan Rice, I'm also including Reece James in that," he added.

Bellingham became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score twice in a FIFA World Cup match at the Azteca Stadium, guiding England to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday (local time) and securing a quarter-final clash against Norway on July 11.

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Maradona achieved the feat against Belgium in the 1986 semi-finals. With the victory, England became the first team in FIFA World Cup history to defeat Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, where the hosts had previously gone unbeaten in 10 World Cup matches. (ANI)

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