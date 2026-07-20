New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Spain's Ferran Torres dedicated his FIFA World Cup-winning goal to the people of Spain after his extra-time strike secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 final, saying the triumph belonged to the entire nation.

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Speaking after the match, as quoted by FIFA, Torres said the decisive goal was not just his or the squad's, but a reward for millions of Spaniards supporting the team from home.

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"The goal was for 47 million people; it wasn't just mine, or of the 26 players here. I believe that today's outcome was written in the stars; [the game] was there for us to win, far from our people, but we did our best to make them feel as close as possible," Torres said.

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Reflecting on the challenge of facing Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina in the final, Torres acknowledged the pressure but credited Spain's commitment to their style of play.

"All finals are difficult -- when Messi is on the opposition team that nervousness always creeps in -- but ultimately we've always stuck to our guns, to playing our own brand of football, and I think today we've shown that once again," he added.

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Coming to the contest, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams.

Despite making 12 saves, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not prevent Torres' strike. Spain dominated possession and created most of the chances, while Argentina failed to register a single attempt during normal time and were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card late in regulation.

Spain's victory completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign and added the 2026 world title to their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

During the clash, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both aged 19, became the fourth and fifth teenagers to feature in a FIFA World Cup final. They joined Brazil's Pele (17 in 1958), Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi (18 in 1982), and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 in 2018), with all five ending up on the winning side.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi also set a new record by becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, surpassing Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years and 241 days old when he played against Brazil in the 1958 final.

The 2026 final also marked Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions. He became only the second player to reach that milestone after Brazil legend Cafu, who played in the finals of 1994, 1998 and 2002. (ANI)

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