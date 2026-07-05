Houston (Texas) [US], July 5 (ANI): Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi celebrated his side's emphatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over co-hosts Canada, expressing pride after the Atlas Lions became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals with a convincing 3-0 triumph.

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Hakimi shared a post on X after the match and wrote, "The strength of a team. The strength of a nation. Back in the QFs. DIMA MAGHRIB!"

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The defender played a pivotal role in Morocco's victory, setting up the opening goal with a perfectly worked free-kick for Azzedine Ounahi early in the second half. The assist was Hakimi's third in FIFA World Cup history, making him just the fourth defender since 1966 to register three or more assists at the tournament, alongside Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries and Cafu.

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Morocco had to overcome a difficult opening 45 minutes as Canada made the brighter start in front of their home supporters. Jesse Marsch's men fashioned the first clear opportunity when Tani Oluwaseyi broke through on goal, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced an outstanding save to preserve parity. Alistair Johnston also threatened with a header that was blocked by the Moroccan defence.

The breakthrough arrived five minutes after the restart when Hakimi's intelligent free-kick found Ounahi in space on the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder kept his composure to sweep the ball into the bottom corner and put Morocco ahead.

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Canada pressed for an equaliser, but Jonathan David fired a dangerous free-kick over the crossbar before substitute Tajon Buchanan forced another fine save from Bounou with a powerful long-range strike.

As the co-hosts committed numbers forward, Morocco capitalised on the spaces left behind. Brahim Diaz drove down the right flank before cutting the ball back for Ounahi, who blasted home his second goal of the evening to effectively seal Morocco's place in the last eight.

Soufiane Rahimi completed the scoring with virtually the final kick of the match, capping a superb second-half performance from Mohamed Ouahbi's side. The victory extended Morocco's unbeaten run to 10 matches and marked their seventh win in the last nine knockout fixtures across major international tournaments.

Canada's campaign came to an end, although the co-hosts departed the tournament after making history by reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. (ANI)

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