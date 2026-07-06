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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "The whole nation is rowing together," says Norway coach Solbakken after historic win over Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2026: "The whole nation is rowing together," says Norway coach Solbakken after historic win over Brazil

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ANI
Updated At : 09:18 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 6 (ANI): Norway head coach Stale Solbakken praised his team's unity and togetherness after the Scandinavian nation reached the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals for the first time in its history with a memorable victory over Brazil, according to Reuters.

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Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16, with Erling Haaland scoring twice to send his side into the last eight.

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Reflecting on the team's success, Solbakken said the squad's close bond had been central to its achievements.

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"This is a great group, they love being together, they train well, they help each other and protect each other. We have a strong culture and we give the opportunity to let people be themselves and say whatever they want, and that's a very important part of the whole thing, when things go well and when things go not so well," Solbakken told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

The Norway coach said the team's success had united supporters across the country.

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"I think that the whole nation is rowing together, and with that, I mean that we are having a great party here and in Oslo and in all the other big and small cities all the way through Norway," he said.

"The rowing is in a way a symbol of that, and that we are all together. So I think it's great days, it's a great summer to be a fan -- I think it's better to be a fan than a coach," he added.

Brazil dominated large spells of the match and missed a first-half penalty through Bruno Guimaraes, while Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a string of crucial saves.

Haaland's late brace proved decisive before Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty for Brazil, whose tournament ended with a seventh straight World Cup knockout defeat to European opposition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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