FIFA World Cup 2026: "They showed who is the boss" Ibrahimovic praises Mexico after Ecuador victory

Mexico City [Mexico], July 1 (ANI): Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hailed Mexico's commanding display after their 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, describing it as the team's best performance of the tournament so far.

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In a video shared by FOX Sports on their X, Ibrahimovic praised Mexico's intensity at both ends of the pitch and said Javier Aguirre's side established control from the opening whistle.

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"They played with high intensity in defensive and also offensive. So they showed from the first minute who is the boss of the game, and they got the two goals," Ibrahimovic said in a video shared by FOX Sports on X.

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He noted that although Mexico eased off after the break, they remained in control throughout the contest and deserved their victory.

"And then in the second half they slowed down a little bit, and in the end they won. And this Mexico had their best performance so far in the tournament", he added.

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Co-hosts Mexico advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Ecuador in their Round of 32 clash on Tuesday (local time), ending a long wait for a knockout-stage triumph at the tournament.

The win marked Mexico's first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986 and snapped an eight-match streak of eliminations in World Cup knockout fixtures, the longest such run in the competition's history, according to OptaJoe's X handle.

The contest, which was delayed by an hour because of heavy rain and lightning, saw El Tri continue their unbeaten run while maintaining their impressive defensive record.

Mexico took the initiative from the outset and broke the deadlock before halftime when Julian Quinones capitalised on a defensive mistake. Raul Jimenez then doubled the advantage later in the opening half to give the hosts a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

Ecuador controlled more of the possession after the restart and attempted to mount a comeback, but Mexico's resolute defence held firm to secure another clean sheet. Ecuador's night worsened in stoppage time when defender Piero Hincapie received a red card.

The victory was Mexico's fourth successive win of the tournament and extended their streak without conceding a goal, reinforcing Javier Aguirre's side as one of the standout teams of the competition.

Mexico will next face the winner of the England-DR Congo Round of 32 encounter as they look to continue their World Cup campaign on home soil.

The match also saw teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora make history. At 17 years and 259 days old, he became the second-youngest player ever to start a FIFA World Cup knockout match, behind only Pele, who achieved the feat at 17 years and 239 days during the 1958 tournament, according to ESPN FC's X handle.

Jimenez also etched his name into the record books. At 35 years and 56 days old, he became the oldest Mexican player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match and the first Mexican in his 30s to find the net in the knockout stages, according to ESPN Insights' X handle. (ANI)

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