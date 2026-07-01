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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "This is bigger than football," says Haaland as Norway celebrates with 'Viking Row' after win over Ivory Coast

FIFA World Cup 2026: "This is bigger than football," says Haaland as Norway celebrates with 'Viking Row' after win over Ivory Coast

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ANI
Updated At : 07:38 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 1 (ANI): Norway's star footballer Erling Haaland said "this is bigger than football" after the team performed their iconic 'Viking Row' following their 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in a tightly contested FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter, sealing their place in the Round of 16 after a dramatic late winner from Haaland on Tuesday (local time).

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Notably, the 'Viking Row' is a popular celebration in which fans imitate the synchronised rowing of a traditional Viking ship. It represents unity, strength, and a collective fighting spirit. Much like the Vikings of history who rowed together before heading into battle, modern Norwegian supporters perform the gesture in unison to express team spirit and back their football side.

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Following Norway's victory over Ivory Coast, captain Martin Odegaard led the celebrations by beating a drum as the players and support staff performed the iconic 'Viking Row'. Fans in the stands joined in, synchronising the rowing gesture in a display of unity and support for the team.

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In a post on X, Erling Haaland said, "This is bigger than football", signifying that the moment reflects more than sport itself.

Coming to the match, Antonio Nusa scored first, and Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo equalised with a solo effort before Erling Haaland netted a late winner in the 86th minute to secure victory.

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The result ended Ivory Coast's historic first-ever World Cup knockout appearance, while Haaland reached several milestones, including becoming the first player in 72 years to score in each of his first three World Cup starts, extending his international scoring streak to 13 matches and reaching 60 goals in 53 appearances for Norway.

Norway now advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Brazil in New York on July 5. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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