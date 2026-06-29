California [US], June 29 (ANI): South Africa coach Hugo Broos said it is "not clever to take decisions when you are disappointed" after his side's World Cup exit, adding that he will reflect in the coming days before deciding his future.

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He also hinted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last as a coach, marking the possible end of his international managerial career.

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The defeat in Los Angeles, decided by Stephen Eustaquio's 92nd-minute strike for Canada, brought an end to a historic campaign in which South Africa reached the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.

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Despite the heartbreak, Hugo Broos's side left the tournament having achieved a major milestone, marking a breakthrough moment for South African football on the global stage.

"It's not clever to take decisions when you are disappointed. I will see in the next few days what I will do for the future. For sure, this is my last World Cup," Broos said as per Reuters.

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Since taking charge in 2021, Hugo Broos has transformed South Africa into a disciplined and competitive side, rebuilding a team that had been absent from the FIFA World Cup since 2010 and guiding them back to the global stage as well as into the Round of 32.

His approach has largely focused on selecting a domestic-based squad, emphasising cohesion, structure, and collective understanding over individual star power.

South Africa's campaign recovered after a difficult start at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A chaotic 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico, in which two South African players were sent off, was followed by a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic and a 1-0 win over South Korea.

It marked the first time South Africa had progressed beyond the group stage at a World Cup, having previously fallen short in 1998, 2002, and as hosts in 2010. (ANI)

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