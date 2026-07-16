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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup: Muller 'surprised' by England's tactics in semi-final loss to Argentina

FIFA World Cup: Muller 'surprised' by England's tactics in semi-final loss to Argentina

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ANI
Berlin (Germany), Updated At : 11:11 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Former German footballer Thomas Muller expressed surprise over England's tactics after their 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semifinal, questioning the Three Lions' decision to sit back after taking the lead.

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England went ahead through Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute strike but were unable to hold on as Argentina staged a late comeback, with Enzo Fernandez equalising in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in stoppage time.

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Reacting to England's performance in a video posted on his Instagram handle, Muller said he struggled to understand the team's approach, especially after they had taken the lead.

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"I cannot believe and understand how England approaches this game, especially after they were leading (1-0). I cannot understand to invite the whole Argentinian team to hit one cross after the other in perfect crossing positions. It's hard to understand," Muller said in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in a high-voltage FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal to reach their seventh World Cup final. The defending champions came from behind after Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 55th minute, but late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed Argentina's comeback.

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England struggled to maintain their advantage after taking the lead, allowing Argentina to build pressure. Lionel Messi played a key role in the comeback, assisting Fernandez's equaliser and setting up Martinez's stoppage-time winner.

Argentina will face Spain in the final on July 19 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, while England will meet France in the third-place playoff after their hopes of reaching their first final since 1966 ended.

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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