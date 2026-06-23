FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel confirms no injury concerns for England ahead of Ghana clash

Foxborough [US], June 23 (ANI): England head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that all players are available for selection ahead of their second FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Ghana on Tuesday (local time), with midfielder Bukayo Saka recovering fully from an Achilles tendon issue.

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Speaking to reporters on Monday, Tuchel said the squad had no injury concerns and all players had trained without any restrictions.

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"Everyone is available, everyone was in training," Tuchel was quoted as saying by Reuters.

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He also provided an update on Saka's fitness, noting steady improvement in the Arsenal midfielder's condition.

"Bukayo is getting better and better. He's more and more free in his movements. He feels no more pain. He was able to do both our training sessions the last two days on the highest level," Tuchel said.

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However, the England boss remained cautious about confirming whether Saka would start against Ghana.

"So he's ready to go without telling you if he will start on the bench," he added.

Earlier, Saka returned to full training with England after the winger rejoined group sessions in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday after training individually the previous day as England's medical staff carefully managed his workload ahead of the crucial stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Saka's fitness had been a point of concern after he was limited to an 18-minute substitute appearance in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in Dallas.

However, the 24-year-old looked comfortable during the latest training session, offering encouragement to head coach Thomas Tuchel and the Three Lions camp.

His return comes as a significant boost for England ahead of their second Group L fixture at Boston Stadium, with Saka expected to play a key role in the team's attacking plans.

England is currently top of Group L after the first round of matches and will face Ghana on Tuesday before concluding their group-stage fixtures against Panama. (ANI)

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