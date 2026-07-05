FIFA World Cup 2026: 'Time is almost here' CBF hypes Brazil vs Norway Round of 16 clash

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) ramped up anticipation ahead of its FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Norway, sharing an energetic message on social media along with training images of the squad.

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In a post on X, the CBF built excitement for the knockout fixture, signalling the team's readiness for the high-stakes encounter.

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"B R A Z I L. Tick-tock... The time for the 2026 World Cup round of 16 is almost here," the CBF wrote on X while sharing pictures from the team's practice session ahead of the match against Norway.

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💛 B R A S I L 💚 Tic-tac… Tá chegando a hora das oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo de 2026. #BateNoPeito 📸 Rafael Ribeiro e Sam Robles/CBF pic.twitter.com/aANBGERxGU — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) July 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said forward Raphinha is available for selection ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Norway, although the Barcelona winger has not yet returned to full fitness, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (local time), Ancelotti said Raphinha had made rapid progress in his recovery and could feature from the bench if required."Raphinha is progressing very well," Ancelotti told reporters, as quoted by Reuters, ahead of Brazil's Round of 16 clash against Norway.

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"He is still not at 100%, but he is available to be on the bench and to be able to play a few minutes or be useful at certain moments," he added.

The Brazil coach welcomed the player's speedy recovery and stressed his importance to the national team.

"He recovered very well and very quickly. We are very happy with this because Raphinha is a very, very important player for the team," he said, as quoted by Reuters.

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