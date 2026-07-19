FIFA World Cup 2026: Times Square erupts in Argentina colours as fans rally behind Messi and co. before final

New York [US], July 19 (ANI): Argentina fans turned New York's Times Square into a sea of blue and white as they rallied behind their team ahead of Sunday's (local time) FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain.

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Supporters clad in Argentina's iconic blue-and-white jerseys filled Times Square with flags, chants and songs in tribute to Lionel Messi, expressing hope that the defending champions will retain the FIFA World Cup title.

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The vibrant gathering drew football fans from across the globe, with many stopping to soak in the festive atmosphere, join the celebrations and capture the spectacle on camera.

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Defending champions Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit. Enzo Fernandez restored parity with the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into the title clash against Spain.

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The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances. (ANI)

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