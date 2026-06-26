FIFA World Cup 2026: "To beat Uruguay we need to improve," says Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente ahead of crucial Group H fixture

Zapopan [Mexico], June 26 (ANI): Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has described his side's upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H encounter against Uruguay as an important fixture, while also underlining the focus and intensity within the Spanish camp ahead of Friday's (local time) clash.

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Speaking ahead of the high-stakes fixture, De la Fuente stressed that his team's immediate focus remains solely on Uruguay.

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"The only match of the World Cup for us is the one against Uruguay. Later on, we'll talk about it". All my players have been and will continue to be important in this championship," Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said.

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He also highlighted Spain's consistency in playing style and the importance of sticking to their footballing philosophy.

"The best news for us is that Spain is recognisable in the style we've been developing for years. Tomorrow we're going to try to minimise the rival's options and stay true to our idea," the Spain head coach added.

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De la Fuente also spoke highly of Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa, acknowledging his influence and innovation in football.

"I have a great affection for Marcelo Bielsa from his time at Athletic. He has been very innovative. I've learned so much from him and I declare myself an admirer. He gets a lot out of his teams," he said.

Expressing gratitude towards supporters, the Spain coach thanked fans in Mexico for their warm reception during the tournament.

"We have felt a lot of warmth from the Mexican fans both in Puebla and in Guadalajara. Thank you very much to the Mexican people for their affection. Tomorrow we play the most important match of the World Cup," Luis de la Fuente said.

Looking ahead to the contest, he acknowledged the challenge posed by Uruguay's quality and depth.

"Rivals will increasingly demand more and better performance from us. "To beat Uruguay we need to improve. They have very important players playing in major leagues. It's going to be a tough match and a tough rival," he said.

De la Fuente also expressed satisfaction with Spain's preparations and squad readiness.

"I'm very pleased with the performance of my players. We're having a fantastic level of training. "I have the confidence that whoever comes out will do well," the Spain head coach said.

Spain sit top of the table with four points, and they know a win will seal first place, but though Uruguay are second, they need at least a point to be sure of their own progress to the Round of 32, with the fairytale side of Cape Verde still in with a chance of qualifying as group winners. (ANI)

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