DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk for final in New Jersey

FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy to arrive in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk for final in New Jersey

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:48 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Jersey [USA], July 17 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy will arrive at the New York-New Jersey Stadium inside a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, after the French luxury fashion house has been named the Official Supplier and Branded Licensee of the tournament.

Advertisement

The specially designed trophy trunk will transport and showcase the coveted prize during the final, where it will be brought onto the pitch as part of the official ceremonies programme. The moment will continue a tradition that has become a signature feature of the World Cup since 2010, with a Louis Vuitton ambassador and a FIFA Legend presenting the trophy, according to a press release by FIFA.

Advertisement

The trunk features the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram canvas, hand-painted golden "V" panels symbolising both "victory" and "Vuitton", along with gold-plated brass fittings, leather trims, and classic locks.

Advertisement

The interior is lined with light beige leather and includes a special Louis Vuitton-FIFA partnership logo integrated into the lid.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said Louis Vuitton's craftsmanship and prestige make it a fitting partner for carrying football's ultimate prize, while Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari highlighted the shared values of excellence, ambition and inspiration between the two organisations.

Advertisement

"Louis Vuitton brings a unique blend of heritage, craftsmanship and prestige to the FIFA World Cup," said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai.

"The Official Trophy is the most coveted prize in world football and it is only fitting that it is carried in a Louis Vuitton trunk. The moment it is brought onto the pitch ahead of the final match will once again be a highlight, connecting tradition with the pinnacle of modern football," he added.

"For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport's power to inspire and bring people together," said Louis Vuitton CEO & Chairman Pietro Beccari.

"We are thrilled to continue this partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026. At its heart stands the world's most coveted trophy - a symbol of dedication, collective ambition and the ultimate celebration of victory. For this new edition, the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk continues this legacy, accompanying the iconic moment when football's greatest achievement is celebrated and history is made," he added.

Louis Vuitton's partnership with FIFA dates back to 2010, with the brand previously creating trophy trunks for World Cup editions in South Africa, Brazil, Russia and Qatar under its iconic "Victory travels in Louis Vuitton" concept. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts