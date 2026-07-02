Atlanta [US], July 2 (ANI): England manager Thomas Tuchel likened Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to "sharks" after Kane's match-winning brace against DR Congo kept England's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign alive with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory.

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England captain struck twice in the final 15 minutes of England's Round of 32 clash to overturn Brian Cipenga's shock first-half opener and send Tuchel's side into the Round of 16, where they will face co-hosts Mexico at Azteca.

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The England captain's double took his tally to five goals in the tournament, level with Haaland and one behind joint leading scorers Messi and Mbappe. Kane also moved past Pele on the all-time World Cup scoring charts with 13 goals, while Messi leads the overall list with 19, one ahead of Mbappe.

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Asked whether the elite forwards shared a common trait, Tuchel said, as per ESPN, "They're all sharks. If they smell blood, they come and score.

"These big guys in this World Cup, do they watch each other, and then they go like 'no, not with me' and then I score, and then I do a hat trick, and then you go 'what is going on?' I mean, crazy," said Tuchel.

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"[Kane is] so, so good. He's our captain, he's our leader, and decides football matches with unbelievable finishes today twice. The second one was just a brilliant goal, and happy that he's [our player]," he added.

England were pushed to the brink by a spirited DR Congo side, who stunned the favourites in the seventh minute. A swift attack down the flank ended with a low cross finding Brian Cipenga unmarked at the far post, and the winger calmly slotted past Jordan Pickford to score his first international goal.

DR Congo's aggressive pressing and disciplined defensive shape frustrated England throughout the opening half. Jude Bellingham was booked for a late challenge, while Noah Sadiki also entered the referee's notebook after stopping a dangerous English counterattack. Despite dominating possession, England struggled to create clear-cut opportunities as goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi and the Congolese backline stood firm.

Tuchel responded by introducing Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka just after the hour mark, before sending on Eberechi Eze as England increased the pressure.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 75th minute when Kane converted from close range following sustained pressure inside the penalty area. With extra time looming, the Bayern Munich striker produced the decisive moment in the 86th minute, unleashing a superb strike to complete his brace and seal England's passage into the last 16.

Tuchel praised his players for refusing to buckle under pressure despite the early setback.

"100%. I did not see any of that today, and it would be so easy to see it. It would be so easy to give in and accept that narrative, and that is a very, very good sign," he said when asked whether England had shown a different mentality.

England's victory marked their first comeback win in a World Cup match after conceding first since defeating West Germany in the 1966 final.

"That's a good sign. Thanks for telling me. It just shows you the level of determination, belief and focus. It fits into my narrative that I didn't feel the weight on their shoulders," said Tuchel, according to ESPN.

"I found we played with exactly the right attitude. We trusted our spirit. We brought the right energy and spirit to the stadium. And the dressing room. That is the big takeaway from today," Tuchel added.

England will now prepare for a high-profile Round of 16 encounter against Mexico, while DR Congo bowed out after an impressive tournament that included their first appearance in a World Cup knockout match. (ANI)

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