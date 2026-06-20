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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Tunisia vs Japan to mark 1,000th match in tournament's history

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tunisia vs Japan to mark 1,000th match in tournament's history

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ANI
Updated At : 02:47 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Monterrey [Mexico], June 20 (ANI): Tunisia and Japan are set to make World Cup history when they meet in Monterrey on Saturday (local time), as their Group F clash becomes the 1,000th match in the tournament's history.

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From the inaugural 1930 FIFA World Cup in Uruguay on July 13 to this landmark 2026 edition in North America, featuring teams from Africa and Asia, the competition has witnessed several historic and milestone encounters over the decades, according to the FIFA website.

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Interestingly, two World Cup finals--held in 1966 and 2018--coincided with centenary milestones, while on three occasions, simultaneous kick-offs have resulted in two matches sharing equal billing on the global stage.

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Japan began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in Dallas, while Tunisia suffered a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in Monterrey, setting the stage for their landmark encounter.

A total of 209 teams entered the qualification process for this edition of the tournament, a sharp rise from just 13 nations in the inaugural 1930 World Cup, according to Reuters.

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Africa and Asia together were allocated 17 direct qualification spots along with two additional playoff berths, while FIFA also awarded Oceania a direct slot for the first time in World Cup history.

Since its launch in 2016, the FIFA Forward programme has invested more than $5 billion in the development of domestic and regional football across the world.

Tunisia are appearing in their third consecutive World Cup, further strengthening their presence on the global stage. "Being able to take part in the 1,000th World Cup match is truly symbolic," said Tunisia midfielder and captain Ellyes Skhiri, as quoted by Reuters.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup expanded to feature 48 teams, the largest tournament in history. Co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA, the tournament introduces a new format of 12 groups, with the top two teams and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to a new Round of 32.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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