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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: UK PM Starmer "gutted" after England's semifinal loss to Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2026: UK PM Starmer "gutted" after England's semifinal loss to Argentina

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ANI
Updated At : 05:48 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 16 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed disappointment over England's 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Wednesday (local time) at Atlanta, saying he is "gutted", but expressed pride over the Three Lions' passion and energy.

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The result sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

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In a post on X, the UK PM expressed disappointment over England's defeat but praised the team's effort, passion, and commitment, saying their performances made the nation proud.

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"Gutted. Tonight wasn't the result we all hoped for, but this England team has given it their all. The passion and energy they've shown representing the badge has made us all proud," Starmer said.

Defending champions Argentina produced a stunning late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

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After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner. Despite England's late efforts, Argentina held on to reach the final. England will now face France for third place, while Argentina will meet Spain for the title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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