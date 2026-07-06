London [UK], July 6 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed England's thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 on Sunday (local time) as "one of the greatest England matches" he has ever seen.

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With a win over Mexico, England booked their quarter-final clash with Norway on July 11.

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In a post on X, UK PM Starmer hailed England's dramatic victory as one of the greatest matches he has ever seen and celebrated the team's progression to the World Cup quarter-finals.

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He said, "One of the greatest England matches I've ever seen. We are through to the quarter finals!"

One of the greatest England matches I’ve ever seen. We are through to the quarter finals! — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 6, 2026

England's Jude Bellingham starred for the Three Lions, scoring twice, while Harry Kane added a goal from the penalty spot. Bellingham's outstanding display also earned him the Player of the Match award.

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England came out on top despite playing much of the second half with 10 men after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute. Roared on by a passionate home crowd, Mexico mounted a spirited comeback in pursuit of their first World Cup quarter-final appearance in four decades, but England held on to secure victory.

Mexico controlled possession during the opening exchanges before England struck twice in quick succession through Bellingham. The midfielder first headed home from Bukayo Saka's cross before doubling the lead moments later after Harry Kane capitalised on a Mexican turnover and set him up for a composed finish.

The hosts responded before the interval when Julian Quinones fired past Jordan Pickford from close range, and the England goalkeeper then produced an outstanding save to deny Raul Jimenez an equaliser before halftime.

The intensity continued after the restart. Nico O'Reilly hit the post for England before Quansah received a straight red card following a challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

Despite being reduced to 10 players, England restored their two-goal cushion when Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the penalty area by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel, allowing Kane to convert from the spot for his sixth goal of the tournament.

Mexico were awarded a penalty of their own after a VAR review adjudged Kane to have fouled Brian Gutierrez. Jimenez converted from 12 yards to make it 3-2, setting up a tense finish.

Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser that would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11. (ANI)

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