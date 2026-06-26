FIFA World Cup 2026: Upamecano outlines strategy to contain Haaland ahead of France vs Norway clash

Massachusetts [US], June 26 (ANI): France defender Dayot Upamecano has revealed his strategy to contain Norway forward Erling Haaland ahead of the Les Bleus' highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against the Scandinavian side on Friday, June 26 (local time), according to Goal.com.

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Both France team and Norway team have already secured places in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage after winning their opening two Group I matches. However, the two unbeaten sides will battle for top spot when they meet on Friday. Norway will once again look to the red-hot Erling Haaland, who has scored four goals so far, while France will rely on Kylian Mbappe, who has matched Haaland with four goals of his own.

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Ahead of the match, Upamecano said defending Haaland requires constant awareness, with one eye on the striker and the other on the ball. He highlighted Haaland's intelligent movement, ability to exploit blind spots, and explosive acceleration over short distances, comparing his pace and sharpness to Mbappe.

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"With Haaland, you always have to keep one eye on him, tracking his position, and one eye on the ball carrier, even if you aren't outnumbered. When he's on my blind side and one of his team-mates is overlapping, I know I have to check over my shoulder two or three times to see where he's going and how he's positioning himself. We all know he's a player who is incredibly explosive over those first few yards, a bit like Kylian [Mbappe]," Upamecano said while speaking to L'Equipe as quoted by Goal.com.

Upamecano said Haaland can change direction in an instant, making it crucial to anticipate his movement and limit his space. He added that if stopping Haaland from receiving the ball isn't possible, the focus should be on forcing him wide, reducing his shooting angle, and managing the physical battle effectively.

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"He only needs a split second to change direction. So, you must always keep tabs on him. If you can't anticipate his first touch and prevent him from getting the ball, you have to try to force him wide. He's a player who loves a physical battle, and so do I. But sometimes you have to manage the situation, shepherd him to the flank, and close down his shooting angle," he said further. (ANI)

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