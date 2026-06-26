Zapopan [Mexico], June 26 (ANI): Uruguay players have reportedly held a meeting with head coach Marcelo Bielsa ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H clash against Spain, voicing concerns over the team's demanding training sessions and tactical approach, according to Uruguyan Sports News site El Espectador Deportes.

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The report claimed that Sergio Rochet, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde requested a private talk with the head coach Bielsa before Friday's (local time) fixture against Spain.

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According to the report, the players told Bielsa they were unhappy with the intensity of the training style, claiming the workload had left several teammates nursing injuries. The group also reportedly urged the coach to alter his tactical approach and adopt a more defensive setup against Spain by sitting deep and looking to strike on the counterattack.

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El Espectador Deportes further reported that Bielsa responded by gathering the entire squad for a team meeting, during which he spoke to them at length.

It is to be noted that neither Bielsa nor the Uruguayan Football Association has publicly commented on the reported events.

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Uruguyay showed poor application in their last match against minnows Cabo Verde. The FIFA World Cup debutants produced a clinical performance to hold the two-time champions to a 2-2 draw at the Miami Stadium on June 21.

Uruguay take on Spain on Friday (local time) in a decisive Group H fixture, with qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage on the line.

Spain sit top of the table with four points, and they know a win will seal first place, but though Uruguay are second, they need at least a point to be sure of their own progress to the Round of 32, with the fairytale side of Cape Verde still in with a chance of qualifying as group winners. (ANI)

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