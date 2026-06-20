FIFA World Cup 2026: USA become second team to reach Round of 32 after 2-0 win over Australia

Seattle [US], June 20 (ANI): Hosts United States booked their place in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Australia in their Group D clash on Friday (local time).

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With the win, the United States became the second team after Mexico to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

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Following their 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles, Mauricio Pochettino's side delivered another dominant performance in Seattle to extend their strong start and move within touching distance of the Round of 32.

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Folarin Balogun, who scored twice in the opening match of the United States, played a key role in the opener when Australia defender Cameron Burgess turned his cut-back into his own net in the 11th minute.

The second goal came through defender Alex Freeman, with VAR overturning an initial offside decision. Freeman headed in Sergino Dest's deflected effort after a corner to double the lead.

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Australia head coach Tony Popovic made changes, bringing on Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe--both dropped from the previous win over Turkey at halftime in an attempt to shift momentum.

However, the Socceroos struggled to threaten in a second half that was largely disjointed and lacked clear chances.

The result takes the United States to six points and into the Round of 32 ahead of their final Group D match against Turkey in Los Angeles. They will top the group if Turkey fail to defeat Paraguay later in the day.

The United States have now benefited from five own goals in World Cup history, including two in the current edition alone. It is also only the second time they have scored multiple first-half goals in back-to-back matches at the tournament, the first instance dating back to the inaugural 1930 World Cup, according to the FotMob website.

Their overall tally has already reached six goals, leaving them just one short of their best-ever return in a single World Cup--seven goals, achieved in both 1930 and 2002. They will be eager to surpass that mark when they face Turkiye in their final group fixture.

The USA will return to Los Angeles for that match and could potentially secure top spot in Group D if Paraguay avoid defeat against Turkiye. Meanwhile, Australia's qualification hopes remain alive, but they face a must-win clash against the South Americans in their final group game. Both fixtures are scheduled for June 25. (ANI)

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