DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: USA records highest WC attendance in history, says FIFA

FIFA World Cup 2026: USA records highest WC attendance in history, says FIFA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:28 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], July 5 (ANI): FIFA said the United States has registered the highest combined attendance of any host nation in FIFA World Cup history, highlighting the country's growing passion for football during the ongoing 2026 tournament.

Advertisement

In a post on X marking the Fourth of July, football's world governing body said the United States had surpassed all previous World Cup hosts in total attendance.

Advertisement

"The USA has the highest combined attendance (8,008,212) of any FIFA World Cup host nation in history. On the Fourth of July, we celebrate the country's immense love of football!" FIFA wrote on X.

Advertisement

The attendance milestone comes as the United States co-hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, with stadiums across the country drawing large crowds throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals for the fourth successive edition after edging past Paraguay 1-0 in their Round of 16 encounter in Philadelphia on Saturday. The victory keeps Les Bleus on course for a third consecutive appearance in the World Cup final.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Morocco became the first team to secure a spot in the quarterfinals with a commanding 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston. The Atlas Lions, who created history by finishing fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reached the last eight for the second time in their history.

Azzedine Ounahi starred for Morocco with a brace, while Soufiane Rahimi added the third goal to complete an impressive win. The result continued Morocco's remarkable rise on the global stage and set up a quarterfinal showdown with France. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts