Seattle [US], June 20 (ANI): United States center back Chris Richards produced a remarkable passing display during his side's 2-0 win over Australia in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with statistics highlighting both individual brilliance and unusual team records emerging from the match.

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Richards, who is playing his debut FIFA World Cup, has misplaced only four passes so far in the tournament, recording the second-highest passing accuracy (minimum 100 attempts) by any player in their first two FIFA World Cup appearances since 1966 among debutants, according to ESPN Insights' X handle.

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The data underscores the center back's composure and efficiency in possession as the USA continues their strong start to the competition.

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Meanwhile, the United States also extended an unusual tournament trend, benefiting from their fifth own goal in FIFA World Cup history. This is the second-highest total by any nation, with only France (six) having had more goals scored in their favour via own goals.

Both records came during the USA's commanding victory over Australia, a result that also saw the hosts become the second team to qualify for the Round of 32 in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

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Mauricio Pochettino's side continued their dominant run in Group D, combining defensive stability with efficient attacking moments as they moved further into the knockout stage.

Coming to the match, the United States became the second team after Mexico to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Following their 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles, Mauricio Pochettino's side delivered another dominant performance in Seattle to extend their strong start and move within touching distance of the Round of 32.

Folarin Balogun, who scored twice in the opening match of the United States, played a key role in the opener when Australia defender Cameron Burgess turned his cut-back into his own net in the 11th minute.

The second goal came through defender Alex Freeman, with VAR overturning an initial offside decision. Freeman headed in Sergino Dest's deflected effort after a corner to double the lead.

Australia head coach Tony Popovic made changes, bringing on Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe--both dropped from the previous win over Turkey at halftime in an attempt to shift momentum.

However, the Socceroos struggled to threaten in a second half that was largely disjointed and lacked clear chances.

The result takes the United States to six points and into the Round of 32 ahead of their final Group D match against Turkey in Los Angeles. They will top the group if Turkey fail to defeat Paraguay later in the day.

The United States have now benefited from five own goals in World Cup history, including two in the current edition alone. It is also only the second time they have scored multiple first-half goals in back-to-back matches at the tournament, the first instance dating back to the inaugural 1930 World Cup, according to the FotMob website.

Their overall tally has already reached six goals, leaving them just one short of their best-ever return in a single World Cup--seven goals, achieved in both 1930 and 2002. They will be eager to surpass that mark when they face Turkiye in their final group fixture.

The USA will return to Los Angeles for that match and could potentially secure top spot in Group D if Paraguay avoid defeat against Turkiye. Meanwhile, Australia's qualification hopes remain alive, but they face a must-win clash against the South Americans in their final group game. Both fixtures are scheduled for June 25. (ANI)

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