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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Vlasic's late header sends Croatia into WC round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026: Vlasic's late header sends Croatia into WC round of 32

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ANI
Updated At : 05:23 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Philadelphia [US], June 28 (ANI): Nikola Vlasic headed home a dramatic late goal as Croatia secured a 2-1 victory over Ghana to book their place in the FIFA World Cup round of 32 on Saturday.

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Vlasic's 83rd-minute header from a Luka Modric corner restored Croatia's lead, just 10 minutes after Derrick Luckassen had equalised from a free-kick delivery to cancel out Petar Sucic's superb long-range opener in the first half.

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Despite the defeat, Ghana progressed to the round of 32 as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams. Croatia's victory also extinguished Scotland's slim hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

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England finished top of Group L after their 2-0 victory over Panama, while Croatia sealed second place with their win over Ghana. Ghana, who had already secured qualification before the final round of group matches, advanced as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Susic gave Croatia a deserved lead after 31 minutes with a long-range strike into the bottom left corner.

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However, Ghana's improved display after the break was rewarded when Luckassen headed home Ernest Nuamah's delivery. The goal was eventually awarded after a lengthy VAR review of nearly four minutes confirmed there was no offside.

As the match entered the final 10 minutes, Vlasic rose highest to head home a pinpoint delivery from Luka Modric, sealing Croatia's second Group L victory and a place in the round of 32.

Ghana will meet the winners of Group K, Portugal or Colombia, on Friday in Kansas City. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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