Toronto [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo said the team wanted to honour their late teammate Diogo Jota "in the best way" after the side secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Thursday (local time), sealing qualification for the Round of 16.

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Notably, July 3 marks the first anniversary of Jota's passing. Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives in a car crash in northwestern Spain in 2025, after their Lamborghini left the road and caught fire. The tragedy sent shockwaves across the footballing world, with clubs, teammates, supporters and football associations paying tribute to the Portugal international following his untimely demise.

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In a video posted by ESPN Netherlands on X, Ronaldo, while speaking to reporters after Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia, said the team wanted to honour Jota's memory with a victory on the first anniversary of his passing, adding that the late forward has been with the team in spirit.

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"As I have said before, we wanted to honour him in the best way, that's what happened, because as you already know, it was just a year ago that he left us, and we wanted to win for him too, and he has been with us," Ronaldo said in a video posted by ESPN Netherlands.

Ronaldo was visibly emotional after the final whistle in the Croatia match. The Portugal captain also paid an on-field tribute by holding up the No. 21 jersey in honour of the former Liverpool forward, while his teammates joined him in remembering Jota.

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Ronaldo also shared an emotional message on social media after the match. "We won for us, for Diogo, and for Portugal!!! LET'S GO!!!!" Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside a team photograph in which the Portugal squad posed with Jota's No. 21 jersey after the match.

Portugal had also paid tribute to Jota before kickoff, with a photograph of the late striker displayed inside the stadium during the pre-match ceremonies.

On the field, Portugal recovered from an early setback to register a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia. Substitute Goncalo Ramos emerged as the match-winner by heading home a stoppage-time goal to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.

Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perisic, who became the country's all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Portugal held on to set up an all-Iberian Round of 16 clash against Spain. (ANI)

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