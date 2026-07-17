Atlanta [US], July 17 (ANI): England star Jude Bellingham thanked supporters for their unwavering backing following the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, urging fans to carry forward the unity shown throughout the tournament.

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Taking to Instagram, Bellingham reflected on England's exit from the competition, admitting he had struggled to process the disappointment before sharing an emotional message of gratitude.

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England's World Cup campaign came to an end after a 2-1 semi-final defeat to defending champions Argentina. Despite taking an early lead, England conceded an equaliser through Enzo Fernandez before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into the final.

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Bellingham's message resonated with supporters as the Real Madrid star called for continued unity, expressing optimism that England could achieve greater success in the future with the backing of its fans.

"Was really struggling to find the right words for yesterday and the last few weeks but this pretty much hits the nail on the head from our driver in Kansas. Thank you for the unbelievable support from back home and to those who spent their hard earned money to travel to America and get behind us. Don't let the unity and love we've seen in our country end with this campaign. When we're together we can achieve big things... And we will! Love yous!" Bellingham wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jude Bellingham (@judebellingham)

Bellingham enjoyed an outstanding FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign for England, finishing as the team's top scorer with six goals and one assist in seven matches. The star footballer played a pivotal role in guiding the Three Lions to the semi-finals, delivering match-winning performances in the knockout stages, including braces against Mexico and Norway.

In the match's semi-final match, Argentina produced a stunning late comeback against England. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances.

England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser.

In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner.

The result sent Argentina into the final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

The Three Lions will now face France in the third-place match, while Argentina will meet Spain for the title. (ANI)

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