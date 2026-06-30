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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: WC fever hits Hyderabad, Yapral Streets transform into global football shrine

FIFA World Cup 2026: WC fever hits Hyderabad, Yapral Streets transform into global football shrine

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ANI
Updated At : 05:42 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telengana) [India], June 30 (ANI): The streets of JJ Nagar Colony in Hyderabad's Yapral have transformed into a vibrant, colourful shrine dedicated to global football.

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Driven by the fierce passion of local youth, the neighbourhood lanes are completely covered in massive banners and giant posters featuring international football megastars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. With the World Cup underway, the colony has taken on a festive, stadium-like atmosphere.

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The Ultimate Goal: Seeing India on the World Stage. For local fan Shadrak, the massive posters are a tribute to his idol, but they also serve as a reminder of a bigger dream.

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"I am supporting team Portugal and my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo," Shadrak told ANI. "Argentina stood by Maradona, Brazil stood by Pele. But Portugal stands only by Cristiano Ronaldo, so I support him. In this present year, we want Portugal to win."

However, Shadrak emphasised that his ultimate loyalty lies closer to home.

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"We want India to qualify for the World Cup. I want every player from Hyderabad and India to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup so that we can support our own country," he said. "I don't want these Brazil, Argentina, or Portugal banners. I just want only one nation, one country--my country, India."

Ajith, another resident and member of the Jawahar Soccer Club, shared his excitement over the return of his favourite player.

"I support Team Brazil because my idol is Neymar Jr He's a very good magician and a highly skilful player," Ajith told ANI. "Because legends have always been part of the Brazil national team, I love supporting them and love playing football as well. As my idol Neymar Jr. is playing after three years, we are celebrating like a festival in our place. We have a lot of players here who support Brazil, Argentina, and Portugal."

For now, the streets of Yapral remain divided by colourful jerseys and international rivalries. Yet, beneath the banners of Ronaldo and Neymar, the young players of Jawahar Soccer Club remain united by a singular, shared hope: to one day see the Indian tricolour flying high at a FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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