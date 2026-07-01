New York [US], July 1 (ANI): France captain Kylian Mbappe led a strong show of unity and support for head coach Didier Deschamps as the national team secured a 1-0 victory over Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on Tuesday, according to USA Today.

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Following a challenging personal period for Deschamps, who recently returned to the touchline after the death of his mother, the French squad rallied around their coach in an emotional display during the Round of 32 clash.

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Mbappe, who scored the opening goal just before halftime, did not celebrate in his usual style. Instead, he immediately ran toward the French dugout, where he was joined by teammates in embracing Deschamps in a gesture of solidarity.

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"There are things that are more important than a World Cup, more important than you," Mbappe told reporters, as quoted by USA Today.

"But as I said, it's in this group's DNA to stick together, to really be united. We're all behind the coach, no matter what happens, no matter what's going to happen. We're all behind him, and we wanted him to know he wasn't alone," he added.

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Defender Malo Gusto also praised the collective gesture, saying the squad wanted to return the support Deschamps has always shown them and ensure he did not feel alone during a tough period.

"I think that was important," France defender Malo Gusto said in the mixed zone following the game on the moment the team had with Deschamps, as quoted by USA Today.

"I think Kylian did that to support (our) coach, too. It was a tough time for him. It was up to us to return the favour. I think we did really well tonight," he added.

France produced an assured display on Deschamps' return, with Mbappe scoring twice to help Les Bleus advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Paraguay. (ANI)

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