FIFA World Cup 2026: "We are never going home" Norway celebrates historic Brazil win; Haaland leads the 'Viking Row'
New York [US], July 6 (ANI): Norway's national football team celebrated its historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Brazil by sharing a jubilant dressing room video after booking a place in the quarterfinals for the first time in the nation's history.
The official X account of the Norwegian national football team posted a video showing players celebrating inside the dressing room following the memorable 2-1 triumph over the five-time world champions.
"WE ARE NEVER GOING HOME!!!" the team wrote on X while sharing the celebrations.
WE ARE NEVER GOING HOME!!!🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/Y1ozWpf4lV
— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) July 6, 2026
The team also posted a video which showed star striker and Golden Boot Contender Erling Haaland leading the team as they performed the now viral Norwegian Viking Row.
Take it away, Erling🥁🤩 pic.twitter.com/tEZ4p00NXd
— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) July 6, 2026
Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland scored twice in the closing stages as Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history.
Brazil dominated large spells of the match and missed a first-half penalty through Bruno Guimaraes, while Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a string of crucial saves.
Haaland's late brace proved decisive before Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty for Brazil, whose tournament ended with a seventh straight World Cup knockout defeat to European opposition.
Norway will now face England in a high-voltage quarterfinal contest after the Three Lions eliminated co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 16 clash in Mexico City on Sunday (local time). (ANI)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)