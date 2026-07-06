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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "We are never going home" Norway celebrates historic Brazil win; Haaland leads the 'Viking Row'

FIFA World Cup 2026: "We are never going home" Norway celebrates historic Brazil win; Haaland leads the 'Viking Row'

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ANI
Updated At : 11:58 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 6 (ANI): Norway's national football team celebrated its historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Brazil by sharing a jubilant dressing room video after booking a place in the quarterfinals for the first time in the nation's history.

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The official X account of the Norwegian national football team posted a video showing players celebrating inside the dressing room following the memorable 2-1 triumph over the five-time world champions.

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"WE ARE NEVER GOING HOME!!!" the team wrote on X while sharing the celebrations.

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The team also posted a video which showed star striker and Golden Boot Contender Erling Haaland leading the team as they performed the now viral Norwegian Viking Row.

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland scored twice in the closing stages as Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history.

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Brazil dominated large spells of the match and missed a first-half penalty through Bruno Guimaraes, while Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a string of crucial saves.

Haaland's late brace proved decisive before Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty for Brazil, whose tournament ended with a seventh straight World Cup knockout defeat to European opposition.

Norway will now face England in a high-voltage quarterfinal contest after the Three Lions eliminated co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 16 clash in Mexico City on Sunday (local time). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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