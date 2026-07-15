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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "We are one big family," Pau Cubarsi after Spain reach final

FIFA World Cup 2026: "We are one big family," Pau Cubarsi after Spain reach final

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ANI
Updated At : 04:58 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 15 (ANI): Spain's Pau Cubarsi expressed pride in his team's collective effort after La Roja defeated France 2-0 to book a place in the FIFA World Cup final, describing the squad as "one big family" that rose to the occasion against a formidable opponent.

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Speaking to the host broadcaster after the semifinal victory, Cubarsi said Spain's unity and determination were key to overcoming one of the tournament's strongest teams.

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He also credited Spain's teamwork throughout the contest for helping them secure a place in only their second FIFA World Cup final.

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"To be honest, we are very, very proud of all the work the team has done. We knew that today would be a very complicated match, they have spectacular players, but I think we have them too. We are one big family, we've helped each other for the 90 minutes, we pushed harder than ever, the match turned out spectacular and we're very proud of all the work the team has done," Cubarsi said in a video shared by DAZN Football, while speaking to host broadcasters.

Spain stormed into the FIFA World Cup final with a commanding 2-0 victory over France at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday (local time), producing a disciplined all-round performance to eliminate Les Bleus.

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Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain ahead from the penalty spot in the first half after Lamine Yamal was fouled inside the area, while Pedro Porro sealed the victory with a well-taken finish early in the second half. Porro was named Player of the Match.

The victory booked Spain's place in the World Cup final, where they will take on either defending champions Argentina or England at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Spain's only previous appearance in the tournament's final ended with the 2010 title triumph over the Netherlands.

Oyarzabal continued his prolific run in national colours, scoring his 18th goal in his last 20 appearances for Spain. The strike also made him only the sixth player to reach 30 international goals for the country, joining David Villa, Raul, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and David Silva.

France, considered slight favourites before kickoff, created early danger through Kylian Mbappe but struggled to break down Spain's organised defence after falling behind.

Spain doubled their advantage when Porro combined with Dani Olmo before firing a precise finish into the bottom corner.

France attempted to revive the contest by introducing Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki, but Spain remained in control. Goalkeeper Unai Simon produced crucial saves, while Marc Cucurella made a vital defensive intervention to deny Mbappe.

The win secured Spain's place in only their second FIFA World Cup final, while France will now compete in the third-place playoff on Saturday (local time). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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