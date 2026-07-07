FIFA World Cup 2026: "We deserve this win," says Marc Cucurella after Spain beat Portugal

Dallas [US], July 7 (ANI): Spain's Marc Cucurella, while speaking to host broadcasters, hailed his side's teamwork and resilience after they edged past Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, saying the victory was thoroughly deserved.

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Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match, Cucurella said Spain had executed their game plan well against a quality Portuguese side, balancing possession with disciplined defending whenever required.

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"I think we deserve this win, and we played against a top team. They have top players, and we know that at some moments we need to suffer, but I think the team deserved this win. In the moments that we needed to keep the ball and play long possessions, we did it, and then in the moments that we needed to suffer, we needed to run, we needed to defend, we did it as well, so I think today is an important win for us," Cucurella said.

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The Spain defender also credited the squad's unity, highlighting the impact made by substitutes and insisting that every player had contributed to the team's success.

"I think the most important thing is that we need to stay together, play as a family and today we showed that it's not the starting 11, probably the important players today. The goal was for two players who came from the bench, and this shows the mentality of the team. It doesn't matter who plays, it doesn't matter how many minutes. The most important thing is to make an impact and work for the team because at the end of the day, all of us want the same, that is to win every game and go through all the matches," he added while speaking to host broadcasters.

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Spain advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after substitute Mikel Merino scored a dramatic 91st-minute winner to seal a 1-0 victory over Portugal, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career after six editions.

Both teams created several chances in a closely contested Round of 16 clash, with Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal all testing the goalkeepers.

Portugal came closest in the first half when Nuno Mendes struck the crossbar, but neither side could break the deadlock until stoppage time.

Spain's substitutes combined for the decisive goal as Ferran Torres set up Merino for a clinical finish, while Portugal failed to capitalise on late opportunities, including a missed chance from Bernardo Silva. The victory booked Spain's place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Belgium. (ANI)

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