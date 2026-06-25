FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We deserved more points', says Germany coach Nagelsmann ahead of Ecuador encounter

Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann believes his side deserved a greater reward for their performances in the Group stage as they prepare to take on Ecuador in their final Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Thursday (local time).

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In a video shared by DSPORTS on its X handle, Nagelsmann reflected on Germany's campaign so far and stressed the importance of maintaining momentum heading into the decisive clash.

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"We deserved to have scored more points in the group stage matches," Nagelsmann said while discussing Ecuador ahead of the encounter.

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Germany suffered a huge blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup knockout stages after defender Nico Schlotterbeck was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a serious ankle injury.

The team's centre-back sustained the injury during Germany's 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast, forcing head coach Julian Nagelsmann to resort to an untimely defensive reshuffle at a crucial stage of the competition.

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According to Goal.com, an MRI scan revealed medial ligament damage in Schlotterbeck's left ankle, an injury that typically requires around two months of recovery. The defender initially received treatment and attempted to play on, but was unable to continue and was substituted at half-time after the full extent of the injury became apparent.

The diagnosis ends any hope of a quick return and leaves Germany without one of its most influential defenders for the knockout rounds.

Schlotterbeck had established himself as a key figure in Nagelsmann's defence alongside Jonathan Tah. His composure in possession, ball-playing ability, and balance on the left side of defence made him an integral part of Germany's tactical setup during the group stage.

While Deniz Undav scored twice to secure the victory over the Ivory Coast, the result was overshadowed by Schlotterbeck's injury setback. His absence is expected to open the door for Antonio Rudiger, who replaced him at half-time.

The Real Madrid CF defender had recently lost his starting berth to the Schlotterbeck-Tah partnership following his own injury layoff, but now appears poised to reclaim a regular role as Germany prepares for the knockout phase.