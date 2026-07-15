FIFA World Cup 2026 "We have exceptional generation of footballers": Spain coach Luis De la Fuente after sealing WC final birth

Texas [US], July 15 (ANI): Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente thanked the team's supporters after La Roja defeated France 2-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup final, urging fans to continue backing the side as they prepare for the title clash.

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Speaking after the semifinal victory, De la Fuente said the support from Spanish fans had been instrumental in the team's journey to the final.

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"I want to thank a fanbase that is fully behind us. I feel very proud. Let them keep cheering us on, pushing us; we need that encouragement. The hardest step remains," De la Fuente said.

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The Spain coach also hailed his squad, describing the current group of players as exceptional while insisting they still have room to improve.

"We have an exceptional generation of footballers. I am constantly surprised by what this team can do. The margin for improvement is infinite," he added.

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Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup final with a commanding 2-0 victory over France at Dallas Stadium, delivering a disciplined defensive performance and clinical finishing.

Mikel Oyarzabal gave La Roja the lead from the penalty spot after Lamine Yamal earned a penalty, before Pedro Porro doubled the advantage early in the second half with a well-taken finish after combining with Dani Olmo. Porro was named Player of the Match for his influential display.

Oyarzabal continued his impressive scoring run, taking his tally to 18 goals in his last 20 appearances for Spain. His strike also made him only the sixth player to reach 30 international goals for the national team, joining David Villa, Raul, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and David Silva.

Despite entering the semifinal as slight favourites, France struggled to break down Spain's organised defence. Kylian Mbappe threatened early, but Spain remained in control throughout the contest. Goalkeeper Unai Simon made key interventions, while Marc Cucurella produced a crucial tackle to deny Mbappe as France's attempts to mount a comeback proved unsuccessful despite second-half introductions of Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki.

The victory sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will face either defending champions Argentina or England. Meanwhile, France will compete in the third-place playoff on Saturday (local time), with Mbappe still in contention for the tournament's Golden Boot. (ANI)

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