FIFA World Cup 2026: "We have to let people, fans believe in us": USA coach ahead of Australia clash

Seattle [US], June 19 (ANI): Ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash against Australia in Seattle, USA coach Mauricio Pochettino said that his team needs to give a chance to the fans to "believe in them", noting that their conversation as a team has been about what it means to represent their country at the grandest stage.

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After a sensational 4-1 win over Paraguay in their campaign opener, the USA will be aiming to put one foot into the round of 32 with a win over Australia at Seattle on Friday. The USA has made 12 appearances in the FIFA World Cup, with their best being a third-place finish back in 1930. In their last three appearances in 2010, 2014 and 2022, they have registered a round of 16 finish.

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Ahead of the match, the USA coach spoke as quoted by FIFA's official website, "All my conversations with the team over the past few weeks have been about what it means for us to be here, especially in terms of changing the team's mindset. We have to let people and fans believe in us, that's the most important thing."

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The coach has no limits on his ambition with the team and knows how much the World Cup means to the American people, especially with how football is perceived in the nation, noting that many people are helping the sport's growth in the USA.

"Many people are helping football to grow here in the USA," he said. "I believe our players are playing a key role in this, as are players who have joined the MLS (Major League Soccer), such as Leo Messi," he added.

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On Messi, Pochettino sent a heartfelt message to Argentina legend, after news of his father, Jorge being unwell was revealed in the form of a statement from his family. He hailed Messi as "best without any shadow of doubt".

"Messi is the best without any shadow of a doubt. Argentina have a great squad, a fantastic manager and incredible fans. But my thoughts are with Leo's family, because I know they are going through a difficult time," he added.

Midfielder Weston McKennie, who also plays for Juventus in Italian top-flight football, said that a lot of fans were in the stadium during the campaign opener, not only because they love football, but it was their first match inside a stadium.

"There were lots of people at the stadium during the first match - some were there because they love football, but for others it was their first time at a match. I hope that what we showed on the pitch with our performance really moved people," he said.

"And I hope the same will happen tomorrow. We know that we are responsible for the growth of this sport here in America. The fans who come to the stadium to watch the team, hearing the national anthem, knowing you have people on your side supporting you - all of it inspires us. Even when you're tired, you can hear them cheering you on for a tackle or to make something happen - the adrenaline kicks in," he signed off. (ANI)

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