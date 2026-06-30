Guadalupe [Mexico], June 30 (ANI): Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, while speaking to host broadcasters, has said his side's thrilling victory over the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2026 underlined the fact that team's historic run at the 2022 tournament was no coincidence, insisting the Atlas Lions have earned their place among the world's top footballing nations.

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Morocco booked their place in the Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

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Addressing the host broadcaster after the match, Hakimi praised his teammates for overcoming both the physical and mental challenges posed by the contest.

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"Yes, as I said, it was a complicated and extremely tough match. We knew who we were up against, and we prepared well physically because we knew it would be a grueling game, but we also knew it would be even tougher mentally. We maintained our full focus until the end, showed the true spirit of this team, and we're incredibly proud of this victory," Hakimi said.

When asked whether Morocco had now firmly established itself among football's elite after their historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the captain said the team's sustained performances had answered their critics.

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"Yes, as I said, there were a lot of people who thought what happened in Qatar was just a stroke of luck. But we kept our focus, and hard work always pays off, and today we reaped the rewards of that effort. We need to stay focused and humble like we've done from the start, and we'll reach the end, God willing, God willing," he told the host broadcaster.

Morocco secured a dramatic place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch the lead in the second half with an emotional goal, days after announcing the loss of his unborn child, but Issa Diop's stoppage-time header forced extra time.

With neither side able to find a winner, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as Morocco's hero by saving Crysencio Summerville's penalty before Ismael Saibari converted the decisive spot-kick. Morocco will now face co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16. (ANI)

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