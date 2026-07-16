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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "We made history again," Enzo Fernandez celebrates Argentina's WC final berth

FIFA World Cup 2026: "We made history again," Enzo Fernandez celebrates Argentina's WC final berth

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ANI
Updated At : 11:13 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Atlanta [US], July 16 (ANI): Argentina Enzo Fernandez dedicated the team's comeback FIFA World Cup semifinal victory over England to the fans, saying the squad had made history once again after reaching the final.

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Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in Atlanta, overturning a first-half deficit with Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into Sunday's (IST) title clash against Spain.

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Following the victory, Fernandez took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement and thanked Argentine supporters for their backing.

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"ALL THE GLORY TO GOD. Argentinos this is for you, we all wanted to win this match and we made history again. Enjoy the classics being won. This group is in a new end, we are going for everything together again. See you in New York," Fernandez wrote.

Fernandez played a crucial role in Argentina's comeback, scoring the equaliser in the 85th minute after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi before Lautaro Martinez completed the turnaround in stoppage time.

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England struggled to maintain their advantage after taking the lead, allowing Argentina to build pressure. Lionel Messi played a key role in the comeback, assisting Fernandez's equaliser and setting up Martinez's stoppage-time winner.

Argentina will face Spain in the final on July 19 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, while England will meet France in the third-place playoff after their hopes of reaching their first final since 1966 ended. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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