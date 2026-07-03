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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: We must avoid alcohol, says President Sheinbaum, urges responsible celebrations ahead of Mexico's Round of 16 clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: We must avoid alcohol, says President Sheinbaum, urges responsible celebrations ahead of Mexico's Round of 16 clash

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ANI
Updated At : 11:08 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Mexico city [Mexico], July 3 (ANI): Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday urged supporters to celebrate responsibly if the national team defeats England in Sunday's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, advising fans to avoid excessive drinking and stay away from overcrowded public gatherings.

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England and Mexico will meet in the Round of 16 on July 5 (local time).

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Her appeal came in the wake of tragic scenes following Mexico's 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the previous round, when celebrations in the capital turned deadly. At least four people lost their lives near Mexico City's iconic Paseo de la Reforma, where an estimated one million fans had gathered to mark the team's victory, as per Reuters.

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"We must avoid alcohol abuse, because whenever there is excessive drinking at these kinds of celebrations, problems can arise, including more violence linked to alcohol," Sheinbaum said at her regular morning press conference, as per Reuters.

She also urged supporters to avoid overcrowded areas, stressing that both fans and authorities share the responsibility of ensuring celebrations remain safe and orderly.

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According to authorities, three of the victims in the capital, a 44-year-old man and two women, aged 19 and 48, died from suffocation after being crushed in the massive crowd during the celebrations.

Mexico started their group stage with a 2-0 win against South Africa and then defeated South Korea 1-0 before registering a 3-0 win over Czechia in their final group-stage match. In their Round of 32 contest against Ecuador, they emerged victorious 2-0. The win marked Mexico's first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986 and snapped an eight-match streak of eliminations in World Cup knockout fixtures, the longest such run in the competition's history.

Coming to England's 2026 World Cup campaign so far, they defeated Croatia 4-2, drew 0-0 with Ghana, and then registered a 2-0 win over Panama in the group stage.

In their Round of 32 clash, England came from behind to beat Congo DR 2-1 in a tense clash, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to secure a place in the Round of 16 against co-hosts Mexico. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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