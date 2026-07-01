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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Weather delays Mexico-Ecuador Round of 32 clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Weather delays Mexico-Ecuador Round of 32 clash

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ANI
Updated At : 06:58 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Mexico City [Mexico], July 1 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador was delayed on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions around the Estadio Azteca.

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The match, originally scheduled to kick off at 19: 00 local time, was postponed by at least 30 minutes, with players yet to take the field for their pre-match warm-up, as per Reuters.

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The co-hosts are aiming to win a first knockout match in 40 years, while Ecuador are trying to win a knockout game for the first time.

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Javier Aguirre's side head into the match after a flawless group-stage campaign, becoming only the sixth team in World Cup history to record three wins without conceding a goal.

Mexico began their tournament with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, followed by a narrow 1-0 win against South Korea, before sealing top spot in Group A with a commanding 3-0 triumph over Czechia.

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In contrast, Ecuador made their route to the knockout stage far more difficult as they reached the Round of 32 for the first time since 2006.

They opened their campaign with a late 0-1 defeat to Ivory Coast, followed by a goalless draw against Curacao that left their qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

However, Gonzalo Plata's strike inspired a 2-1 comeback win over Germany, helping Ecuador squeeze through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

The winner of this tie will face either England or DR Congo in a high-profile Round of 16 clash. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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