Berlin [Germany], July 7 (ANI): Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has expressed doubts over whether Jurgen Klopp's appointment as Germany's head coach will be enough to resolve the deeper issues troubling the German national team.

Advertisement

While Klopp is widely regarded as a potential saviour following a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, the former Liverpool FC manager faces challenges that extend beyond leadership and motivation, according to Wenger.

Advertisement

With Klopp set to take over from Julian Nagelsmann, expectations around a revival are high. However, Wenger believes Germany's struggles are rooted in broader structural issues within the country's football system and cannot be solved by a coaching change alone.

Advertisement

"The name Klopp gives Germany hope of returning to the highest level. But whether that will change everything, I'm not sure. You have bigger problems in Germany. Again: I'm not questioning the quality at all. But I don't know if he alone can solve all of Germany's problems. He's a smart man, he knows that himself," Wenger said as per Goal.com.

Wenger praised Klopp as a top-class coach but stressed that a successful national team requires both quality players and a great manager.

Advertisement

He pointed to Carlo Ancelotti's impact with Brazil's football team as an example, saying even elite coaches need the right squad to succeed.

"Nobody questions Klopp's quality. He's a top manager. You see it in Brazil, though: you brought them Carlo Ancelotti, and they're still the same players. Good players need a great coach. And great managers need good players. You need both together," Wenger said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)