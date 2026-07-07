DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Wenger doubts Klopp appointment will be enough for Germany's revival

FIFA World Cup 2026: Wenger doubts Klopp appointment will be enough for Germany's revival

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:38 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Berlin [Germany], July 7 (ANI): Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has expressed doubts over whether Jurgen Klopp's appointment as Germany's head coach will be enough to resolve the deeper issues troubling the German national team.

Advertisement

While Klopp is widely regarded as a potential saviour following a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, the former Liverpool FC manager faces challenges that extend beyond leadership and motivation, according to Wenger.

Advertisement

With Klopp set to take over from Julian Nagelsmann, expectations around a revival are high. However, Wenger believes Germany's struggles are rooted in broader structural issues within the country's football system and cannot be solved by a coaching change alone.

Advertisement

"The name Klopp gives Germany hope of returning to the highest level. But whether that will change everything, I'm not sure. You have bigger problems in Germany. Again: I'm not questioning the quality at all. But I don't know if he alone can solve all of Germany's problems. He's a smart man, he knows that himself," Wenger said as per Goal.com.

Wenger praised Klopp as a top-class coach but stressed that a successful national team requires both quality players and a great manager.

Advertisement

He pointed to Carlo Ancelotti's impact with Brazil's football team as an example, saying even elite coaches need the right squad to succeed.

"Nobody questions Klopp's quality. He's a top manager. You see it in Brazil, though: you brought them Carlo Ancelotti, and they're still the same players. Good players need a great coach. And great managers need good players. You need both together," Wenger said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts