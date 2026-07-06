London [UK], July 6 (ANI): England midfielder Jude Bellingham hailed England's 3-2 win over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 on Sunday (local time) as "spectacular" and said he dreams of "being a part of this England squad" after he helped the Harry Kane-led side secure a quarter-final berth, as per Sky Sports Football.

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Bellingham starred for the Three Lions, scoring twice, while Harry Kane added a goal from the penalty spot. Bellingham's outstanding display also earned him the Player of the Match award.

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In a video posted by Sky Sports Football on X, when asked about the celebrations the Three Lions' win triggered in England, Bellingham said he imagines fans across the country celebrating together and described being a part of the England squad as a dream. He added that he is immensely proud of the team's "spectacular" performance and hoped the victory would be relished for years to come.

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"I think I can imagine. I can imagine it's carnage, but, in a happy way, positive. Everyone no matter where you're from, no matter, you know, kind of what you do, I can imagine everyone's together. And that's the thing that I dream of being a part of this England squad, bringing my country together, giving them nights like this that they'll enjoy hopefully for many years to come and I'm so proud of this team, honestly. What we've done here tonight is spectacular," Bellingham said.

According to FIFA, Bellingham, aged 23 years and six days, became the youngest player to reach 10 FIFA World Cup appearances, eclipsing the previous record set by Argentina's Mario Kempes, who was 23 years and 334 days when he faced Poland in 1978.

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Coming to the Round of 16 clash, England came out on top despite playing much of the second half with 10 men after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute. Roared on by a passionate home crowd at Mexico City Stadium, Mexico mounted a spirited comeback in pursuit of their first World Cup quarter-final appearance in four decades, but England held on to secure victory.

Mexico controlled possession during the opening exchanges before England struck twice in quick succession through Bellingham. The midfielder first headed home from Bukayo Saka's cross before doubling the lead moments later after Harry Kane capitalised on a Mexican turnover and set him up for a composed finish.

The hosts responded before the interval when Julian Quinones fired past Jordan Pickford from close range, and the England goalkeeper then produced an outstanding save to deny Raul Jimenez an equaliser before halftime.

The intensity continued after the restart. Nico O'Reilly hit the post for England before Quansah received a straight red card following a challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

Despite being reduced to 10 players, England restored their two-goal cushion when Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the penalty area by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel, allowing Kane to convert from the spot for his sixth goal of the tournament.

Mexico were awarded a penalty of their own after a VAR review adjudged Kane to have fouled Brian Gutierrez. Jimenez converted from 12 yards to make it 3-2, setting up a tense finish.

Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser that would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11. (ANI)

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