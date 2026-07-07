FIFA World Cup 2026: "You believed" USMNT pens heartfelt message to supporters after R16 exit

Seattle [US], July 7 (ANI): The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) thanked its supporters after the hosts' FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end with a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16.

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In a post on X following the elimination, the USMNT expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament, acknowledging the role they played in backing the team on home soil.

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"You believed. You filled stadiums. You brought the game into homes and communities across the country. Most of all, you showed everyone what this crest means. Thank you," the USMNT wrote on X.

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You believed. You filled stadiums. You brought the game into homes and communities across the country. Most of all, you showed everyone what this crest means. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/4lKfYb5mNB — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 7, 2026

Coming to the match, Belgium stormed into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a commanding 4-1 victory over the hosts, the United States, at Seattle Stadium.

Charles De Ketelaere starred with a brace to earn the Player of the Match award, while Hans Vanaken scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time strike, marking his third consecutive World Cup match with a goal.

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Belgium dominated much of the contest despite the USA briefly equalising through Malik Tillman's deflected free-kick. A costly goalkeeping error by Matt Freese allowed Belgium to extend their lead before Lukaku sealed the emphatic win late on.

The defeat ended the United States' campaign, making them the last of the three co-host nations to exit the tournament after Canada and Mexico. Belgium will next face Spain in the quarter-finals on July 10 after the Spanish side knocked out Portugal in the Round of 16. (ANI)

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