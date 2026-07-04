FIFA World Cup 2026: Zlatan Ibrahimovic encourages Australian youngster after penalty miss

Dallas [US], July 4 (ANI): Football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic had words of encouragement for Australian youngster Lucas Herrington after a crucial penalty miss during his side's round of 32 clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup against Egypt.

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Egypt created history by winning a FIFA World Cup knockout match for the first time, defeating Australia 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash in Dallas on Friday to book a place in the last 16. The Pharaohs, who had never progressed from a World Cup knockout tie, held their nerve from the spot after 120 minutes failed to separate the sides. Egypt will now face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 16.

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During the penalty shootout, the 18-year-old struck the crossbar with Australia's fourth spot-kick, leaving Egypt's Hossam Abdelmaguid to decide the contest, which he did by converting the final penalty to send his side into the Round of 16.

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Following the match, Zlatan said on Fox, as quoted by Reuters, that "a penalty is like a lottery", encouraging the youngster that this is barely the start of his career and he has shown a lot of courage.

"Penalty is like lottery. You score, you become a hero, you do not score, sadly, you become zero. I just want to reach out to Herrington. You are 18-years-old, you are young, this is just the beginning of your career," he said.

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"You stepping up there, you showed a lot of courage, not everybody will do that. My friend, you're the best. Don't listen to the rest. But listen, Herrington, if you want to reach out, I am here," he added.

Six of Australia's starters were aged 23 years old or younger, making this WC journey even more remarkable considering the inexperience.

After hearing the football legend's words, Herrington said that they "mean a lot".

"I am probably the first one to be knocking myself down and being hard on myself, so to hear that from a legend of the game means a lot," Herrington said.

He also said that the coaching staff believed in him, having practised penalties a lot leading up to the game.

"I think a lot of people would be wondering why I stepped up. The coaching side of the team had my back - they believed in me. I made my penalties during the week. We practiced it. I was confident, so it was just... I knew where I wanted to put it. I did my routine and, unfortunately, it did not go my way," he signed off. (ANI)

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