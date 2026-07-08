California [US], July 8 (ANI): Zlatan Ibrahimovic praised Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable career and said the FIFA World Cup will miss his presence after Portugal's 1-0 Round of 16 defeat to Spain marked the forward's final appearance at the tournament, as per Fox Sports. Ibrahimovic also lauded Ronaldo's relentless winning mentality, describing it as unmatched.

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Notably, before the match against Spain, Ronaldo had announced that the ongoing edition would be his last WC; however, he has not offered any hint on his international football.

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In a video posted by Fox Sports, Ibrahimovic said, "I mean, I send him all my respect. What he did, he did massive things. I think the World Cup will miss him, as he will also miss the World Cup. I think he tried to win the World Cup, this gentleman wanted. It's not easy. It's probably the most difficult thing to win. And his mentality is to win in everything he goes into. So for sure the world is gonna miss him by playing the World Cup."

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Ibrahimovic noted Ronaldo has not announced his retirement from international football, urging fans to enjoy watching him while he still plays and saying that age eventually catches up with every player.

"But he didn't say he retired from the national team. So let's see what happens there. And I think the world should enjoy him while he's playing. Whatever shirt he uses, and this is the last World Cup, it was the last World Cup also for Neymar. But probably he stops the national team like Modric. But for sure, people are gonna miss him. But it's understandable also because of the age he has, and it catches up to everyone. So this is part of the game," Ibrahimovic said.

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Since Ronaldo's debut at the grandest stage, Portugal achieved fourth place in his debut tournament in 2006, followed by a round of 16 in the 2010 edition, then a group stage exit in 2014 and then another pre-quarterfinal exit in 2018. The 2022 edition saw Portugal doing slightly better, making it to the quarterfinals, but it was his long-time rival Lionel Messi who pretty much ended the 'GOAT' debates by capturing the prestigious trophy for Argentina and delivering a sensational performance in the final.

Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup career ends with 27 matches (second most by a player) and just 11 goals, underwhelming for a player of his stature and level of club accomplishments.

Heading into the tournament, there were a lot of questions around Cristiano's participation, but as an individual, he had a rather decent outing, with three goals in five matches in this edition. However, during his final match, he made an unfortunate record, recording 17 shots during a FIFA WC, without creating a single chance for his teammates, the most by any player.

The ongoing tournament co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico saw Cristiano break into the record books once again despite the dips and give the world a statement of his longevity.

Against Croatia in the round of 32, a match which Portugal won 2-1, CR7 became the first player in history to feature in a FIFA World Cup knockout match at the age of 41 or older. The match also marked a unique milestone, as it was the first in World Cup history to feature two outfield players aged 40 or above, with Ronaldo facing former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

The appearance also saw him extend another record, as he became the oldest goalscorer in World Cup knockout history at 41 years and 147 days, further underlining his longevity and enduring impact at the highest level. This was also his first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout goal, removing a massive stain from his illustrious career.

Portugal started off with a dull 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the group stage, with Cristiano failing to make an impact and inviting a lot of criticism with his poor performance.

During the match against Uzbekistan, a 5-0 win, Ronaldo led Portugal's charge with two goals, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net. An own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov further compounded the misery for Fabio Cannavaro's side as Roberto Martinez's men secured their first win of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

Ronaldo's brace saw him become Portugal's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, taking his tally to 10 goals, surpassing Eusebio's record of nine. Eusebio, a Portuguese legend and 1965 Ballon d'Or winner, famously guided the team to third place at the 1966 World Cup. Behind Ronaldo and Eusebio, Pauleta is third on Portugal's World Cup scoring list with four goals.

Ronaldo also became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments, ending his 10-match goalless streak across major competitions (the FIFA World Cup and the Euro Championship). Portugal ended their group stage with an underwhelming goalless draw against Colombia. (ANI)

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