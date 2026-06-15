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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup: Amad Diallo's late strike hands Ivory Coast winning start against Ecuador

FIFA World Cup: Amad Diallo's late strike hands Ivory Coast winning start against Ecuador

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ANI
Updated At : 07:58 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], June 15 (ANI): Ivory Coast kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in dramatic fashion, defeating Ecuador 1-0 through Amad Diallo's stoppage-time winner in a fiercely contested Group E encounter on Sunday.

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The result ended Ecuador's impressive 19-match unbeaten run and gave the African side valuable momentum ahead of a challenging clash against Germany in their next group fixture.

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Fresh from a confidence-boosting friendly victory over France earlier this month, the Ivory Coast started brightly and nearly took the lead in the opening stages. Bazoumana Toure tested Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez with a low strike that forced a full-stretch save.

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The first half developed into an entertaining contest, with Ecuador creating several dangerous opportunities through their aggressive pressing game.

John Yeboah came closest to breaking the deadlock when he capitalised on a defensive error outside the penalty area and unleashed a powerful left-footed effort that crashed against the crossbar.

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Ecuador struck the woodwork again before the interval. Pedro Vite's incisive through ball released Alan Minda behind the defence, but his attempt also rattled the crossbar, leaving the South Americans frustrated despite their growing influence.

The woodwork continued to play a decisive role after the break, this time denying the Ivory Coast. Elye Wahi met Yan Diomande's delivery with a first-time effort that beat Galindez but cannoned off the crossbar.

As the match entered its final stages, Ecuador regained attacking momentum. Gonzalo Plata forced Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana into a sharp save with a powerful drive, raising hopes among the large Ecuadorian contingent in the crowd that their side could secure a valuable point.

However, just as the contest appeared destined to end goalless, the Ivory Coast produced a decisive moment of quality in the 90th minute.

Defender Wilfried Singo surged forward from deep inside his own half, driving into the Ecuador penalty area before delivering a perfectly weighted pass across goal.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo arrived at the right moment and calmly guided his finish beyond Galindez to spark jubilant celebrations among the Ivory Coast players and supporters.

The victory gives Ivory Coast an ideal start in Group E, while Ecuador, suffering their first defeat since September 2024, faces added pressure heading into their next match against tournament debutants Curacao. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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