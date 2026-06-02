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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup: Ghana unveils 26-member squad

FIFA World Cup: Ghana unveils 26-member squad

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ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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Accra [Ghana], June 2 (ANI): Ghana finally unveiled their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Carlos Queiroz forced to contend with several late injury concerns before finalising his 26-man selection.

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The Black Stars had already suffered a major setback with the absence of Mohammed Kudus, who failed to recover from a thigh injury in time for the tournament.

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The influential midfielder's chances of returning for the World Cup had appeared slim after he sustained a quadriceps injury in January and subsequently underwent surgery.

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Ghana were dealt another blow with defender Mohammed Salisu also ruled out. The centre-back suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a Ligue 1 match in January, ending any hopes of a timely recovery.

There was, however, a welcome return to the squad for Baba Abdul Rahman. The 31-year-old left-back is back in the national setup after a three-year absence. Although he was part of Ghana's 2022 World Cup squad, he has made just one international appearance since that tournament.

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Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in their remaining Group L fixtures.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Defenders: Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Kojo Oppong Preprah, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Marvin Senaya

Midfielders: Augustine Boakye, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Caleb Yirenkyi

Forwards: Prince Kwabena Adu, Jordan Ayew, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Inaki Williams. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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