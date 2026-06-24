FIFA World Cup: Ghana witch doctor "releases" England skipper from his spell after goalless draw

Massachusetts [US], June 24 (ANI): A Ghanaian witch doctor named Nana Kwaku Bonsam has "released" England skipper Harry Kane from his spell after he failed to score a goal and make an impact overall during his side's goalless draw against Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday.

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Before Ghana's match against England, Bonsam, a self-described spiritualist, had said that he would cast a spell on Harry to stop him from scoring against his country.

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"Now I am going to release Harry Kane so that, his next match, he can score. Harry, I will come and visit you. Don't be offended. We are friends," Bonsam said in a video posted on social media as quoted by Reuters.

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Kane scored a brace during his side's 4-2 win over Croatia in his side's campaign opener, but had an absolutely poor outing against Ghana. As per Sky Sports, Kane recorded just 19 touches throughout the game, the fewest by him in a major tournament match in the English shirt, while playing 90 or more minutes.

Kane said that he was not dwelling on his miss either, saying, "I was waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way. It did, and I just could not quite get over the ball. But I have been a striker long enough to know they do not always go in."

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England will play their final group stage clash against Panama on June 28 in New Jersey. (ANI)

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